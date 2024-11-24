Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Buys 108,560 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,310,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $79,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

SentinelOne Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 0.65.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,655 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,952,197.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,169,917.83. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $335,286.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,699 shares in the company, valued at $14,637,710.01. This represents a 2.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 432,125 shares of company stock worth $10,367,734 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SentinelOne Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding S? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.