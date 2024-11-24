Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $136.45 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 521,524 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 83,527 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $136,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.2% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 102.0% during the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 5,598 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.0% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 24,440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.18.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $352.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $361.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $15,138,915.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

