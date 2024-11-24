Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 122,693 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,518,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,693 shares during the quarter. Lantheus makes up about 0.8% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $166,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNTH. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lantheus by 40.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lantheus by 42.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $90.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

