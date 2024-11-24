WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (BATS:HYIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund Price Performance

HYIN opened at $18.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.84.

About WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund

The WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (HYIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Liquid Alternative Credit index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 35 publicly traded alternative credit vehicles (PACs). The selection of PACs is based on related exposure to alternative credit and trading requirements.

