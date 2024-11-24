Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xcel Brands stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.47% of Xcel Brands as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

