Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th.

Xylem has increased its dividend by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Xylem has a payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xylem to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $126.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.14 and a 200-day moving average of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Xylem had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

