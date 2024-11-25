103,244 Shares in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Bought by Qsemble Capital Management LP

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Qiagen accounts for 0.9% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its position in Qiagen by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Qiagen by 13.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Qiagen by 12.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 496,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after purchasing an additional 61,815 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 88.0% in the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,602 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QGEN shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Qiagen from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of QGEN traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.19. 96,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.