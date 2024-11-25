16,393 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $93.60 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

