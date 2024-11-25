2,093 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by MSA Advisors LLC

MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.3% of MSA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.47 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $416.57 and a one year high of $551.73. The stock has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $532.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.39.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

