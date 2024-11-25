21,678 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,678 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,000. D.R. Horton makes up 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total value of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $163.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.77 and a 200-day moving average of $167.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

