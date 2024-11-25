2,416 Shares in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Bought by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,726,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,359,000 after purchasing an additional 542,406 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 194.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after buying an additional 502,353 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3,581.1% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 478,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,695,000 after buying an additional 465,546 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8,330.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,405,000 after buying an additional 278,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 309.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 215,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,035,000 after acquiring an additional 163,037 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $77.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.92. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $53.43 and a 12-month high of $93.90.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

