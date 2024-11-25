76,856 Shares in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX) Acquired by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth $612,000. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 326,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,619,000. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. increased its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,403,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,475,000 after buying an additional 711,067 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIPX opened at $26.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $333.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.08. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $26.52.

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

