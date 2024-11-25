Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 386.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,847.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BBHY remained flat at $46.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. 138,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.36.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.