Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 38.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY traded up $9.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $619.82. 96,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,248. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $463.89 and a 52-week high of $620.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $577.41 and a 200-day moving average of $556.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.