Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,559 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 113,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares during the period.

FPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.85. 57,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $18.23.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

