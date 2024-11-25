Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,464,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,808,000 after purchasing an additional 502,496 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,396,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,052,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,415,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,839,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 478,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 396,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RWL stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.04. 12,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,455. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $104.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.