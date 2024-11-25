Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $298.48. 532,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,115. The company has a market capitalization of $447.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $224.45 and a 12 month high of $299.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

