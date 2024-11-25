Advanced Drainage Systems (WMS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE: WMS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $170.00.

11/11/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $161.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $192.00 to $184.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/11/2024 – Advanced Drainage Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,113. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $184.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,452,000 after buying an additional 206,105 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,519,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,609,000 after buying an additional 219,629 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,618 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,382,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

