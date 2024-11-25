Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 114000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Africa Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
About Africa Energy
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.
