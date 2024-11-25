Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Shravin Bharti Mittal Buys 804,887 Shares

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Shravin Bharti Mittal acquired 804,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £772,691.52 ($973,040.57).

Airtel Africa Trading Down 0.3 %

LON AAF traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 97.90 ($1.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,345,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,862. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.85. Airtel Africa Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 90.20 ($1.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 132.50 ($1.67). The firm has a market cap of £3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,271.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.97.

Airtel Africa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Airtel Africa’s payout ratio is -16,666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Airtel Africa from GBX 150 ($1.89) to GBX 155 ($1.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

