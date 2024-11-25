Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 203204 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Akzo Nobel Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.