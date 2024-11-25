Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Stock Price Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.21. Approximately 8,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 7,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.
Alger 35 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.
Alger 35 ETF Company Profile
The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.
