Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
Shares of ASTL stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.
Algoma Steel Group Company Profile
