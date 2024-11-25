Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Shares of ASTL stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Algoma Steel Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

