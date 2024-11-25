Alliance Wealth Management Group Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,014,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,702 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after buying an additional 28,002 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 916,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,529,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 699,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB opened at $25.25 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $26.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.50.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

