Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,213 Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in Immunocore by 127.4% during the third quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 30,282 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 27.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 107,656 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 26.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,954,000 after purchasing an additional 520,950 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 7.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on IMCR. Mizuho lowered Immunocore from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Immunocore from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

Immunocore Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $32.28 on Monday. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.50. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 12.84% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $80.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

