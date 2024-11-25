Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 65,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 20.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 77,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $19.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,880,432.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. This trade represents a 23.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,810 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,816. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

