Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $472,000 in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter valued at $892,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CareDx by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 696,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after purchasing an additional 306,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 37.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

CDNA stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11. CareDx had a negative net margin of 45.90% and a negative return on equity of 53.70%. The business had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on CareDx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

