Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Under Armour by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Under Armour news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 9,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $84,919.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,240.19. This represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Up 3.4 %

About Under Armour

UA opened at $8.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $10.62.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

