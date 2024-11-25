Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.25 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 368119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.65).
Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.24.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.
