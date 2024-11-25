Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2024

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.25 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 368119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.10 ($0.65).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 51.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.24.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. Amedeo Air Four Plus’s payout ratio is currently 4,117.65%.

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Get Free Report)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.