American Public Education (APEI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) recently:

11/14/2024 – American Public Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2024 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2024 – American Public Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

American Public Education Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,082. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $299,713.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares in the company, valued at $32,242,169.70. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 94.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

