American Public Education (APEI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ: APEI) recently:
- 11/14/2024 – American Public Education was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2024 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $18.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/7/2024 – American Public Education had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2024 – American Public Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
American Public Education Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 61,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,082. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $360.58 million, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Michael David Braner acquired 17,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $299,713.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,922,610 shares in the company, valued at $32,242,169.70. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Public Education
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Strategic ETFs for Bearish Investors Post-Election
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.