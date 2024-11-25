Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,450 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $17,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amphenol by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,468,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,552,921 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amphenol by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487,387 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after buying an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 116.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,833,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $662,458,000 after buying an additional 5,293,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,558,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $427,363,000 after acquiring an additional 63,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APH. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. The trade was a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.40. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

