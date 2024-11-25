Associated Banc Corp Buys 5,067 Shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 842,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $14,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WDS. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WDS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 98,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.56. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

