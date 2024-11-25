Associated Banc Corp Has $16.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VTV traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.74. 135,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,208. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.08. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.47 and a 1-year high of $181.77. The stock has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

