Associated Banc Corp Has $6.58 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $49.83. The company had a trading volume of 531,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,553,874. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

