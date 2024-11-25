Associated Banc Corp Sells 10,960 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,960 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 136.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.86. 113,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $105.37 and a 12-month high of $134.91.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

