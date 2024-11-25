Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $105.40 and last traded at $105.40, with a volume of 465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.78.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,462,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,869,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

