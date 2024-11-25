Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Price Performance

Shares of AWRE stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.82. Aware has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Institutional Trading of Aware

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aware by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aware by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

