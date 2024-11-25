B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 1,551,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 12,647,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

