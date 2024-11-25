Bank of Hawaii Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,618,000 after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 308,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.85 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.89.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.