BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $75.00. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BellRing Brands traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 33830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.60.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 243.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

