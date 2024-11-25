BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE ZPS traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$12.25. 3,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.21. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$11.91 and a twelve month high of C$12.42.

