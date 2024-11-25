BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ZPS traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$12.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.21. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.42.

