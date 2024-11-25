BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th.

TSE ZPW remained flat at C$16.04 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108. BMO US Put Write ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$15.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.80.

