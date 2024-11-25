Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 168 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up approximately 1.4% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.07.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,060.60 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $948.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $836.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,064.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,787 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,028 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

