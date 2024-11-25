Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nestlé by 251.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 421.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $262,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $85.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.24. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $117.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

