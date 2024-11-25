Boston Family Office LLC Grows Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.24% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTI. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 682,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,350,000 after buying an additional 235,642 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 89,673 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,918 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 67.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

NASDAQ IBTI opened at $21.92 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0729 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

