Boston Family Office LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $77.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.47. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

