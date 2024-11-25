Boston Family Office LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,550,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,460,000 after buying an additional 671,691 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,569 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,076,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,462,000 after purchasing an additional 32,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TT. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.64.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $417.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $421.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.49.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.