Boston Family Office LLC Sells 545 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $281.84 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $215.22 and a 12 month high of $282.13. The company has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

