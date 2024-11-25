Bowie Capital Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. AON comprises approximately 4.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AON worth $91,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AON. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in AON by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.3% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 125,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 372,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 11.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Borer Denton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AON by 1.3% in the third quarter. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. now owns 33,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AON from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $315.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.06.

Shares of AON traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $388.53. 24,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,324. The company has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $389.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

